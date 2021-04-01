DXC Technology Completes the Sale of DXC’s Healthcare Provider Software Business to the Dedalus Group

The sale of DXC’s healthcare provider software business to Dedalus is consistent with DXC’s strategy and focus on the Enterprise Technology Stack. DXC expects to receive net proceeds of about $450 million from the transaction.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has completed the sale of DXC’s healthcare provider software business to the privately held Dedalus Group , a leading European healthcare and diagnostic software company, which is creating a stronger global presence in the clinical IT areas of hospital information systems (HIS), primary and social care, integrated care and diagnostics. The transaction was previously announced in July 2020.

“The completion of the sale of our healthcare provider software business strengthens our balance sheet and unlocks new value for our stakeholders,” said Mike Salvino, President and CEO, DXC. “I would like to thank our people who are moving on to the Dedalus Group for their commitment and contributions over the years and for their focus on our customers during this process.”

“Dedalus’ vision is for a digitally enabled healthcare ecosystem where all stakeholders actively collaborate across the continuum of care to improve each citizen's health outcomes,” said Andrea Fiumicelli, CEO of Dedalus Group. “The acquisition by Dedalus is on par with our growth initiative strategy that began four years ago. Our expanded software solutions enable the integration of processes, workflows and applications in order to improve healthcare outcomes for each individual and for the population as a whole. At the core of our business is a constant focus and commitment to data security and to create and deliver innovation at scale.”

“We have an incredible research and development team and a strong leadership team. Our mission is to innovate,” continued Giorgio Moretti, Chairman of Dedalus Group. “Our expectation in the coming years is that healthcare will embrace new technologies and service paradigms that will transform the experience of care for all citizens and care teams.”

Yann Chareton, Managing Director, Ardian Buyout, concluded, “This deal further enables Dedalus to make a decisive step in its consolidation strategy.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.