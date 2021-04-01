 
checkAd

DXC Technology Completes the Sale of DXC’s Healthcare Provider Software Business to the Dedalus Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has completed the sale of DXC’s healthcare provider software business to the privately held Dedalus Group, a leading European healthcare and diagnostic software company, which is creating a stronger global presence in the clinical IT areas of hospital information systems (HIS), primary and social care, integrated care and diagnostics. The transaction was previously announced in July 2020.

The sale of DXC’s healthcare provider software business to Dedalus is consistent with DXC’s strategy and focus on the Enterprise Technology Stack. DXC expects to receive net proceeds of about $450 million from the transaction.

“The completion of the sale of our healthcare provider software business strengthens our balance sheet and unlocks new value for our stakeholders,” said Mike Salvino, President and CEO, DXC. “I would like to thank our people who are moving on to the Dedalus Group for their commitment and contributions over the years and for their focus on our customers during this process.”

“Dedalus’ vision is for a digitally enabled healthcare ecosystem where all stakeholders actively collaborate across the continuum of care to improve each citizen's health outcomes,” said Andrea Fiumicelli, CEO of Dedalus Group. “The acquisition by Dedalus is on par with our growth initiative strategy that began four years ago. Our expanded software solutions enable the integration of processes, workflows and applications in order to improve healthcare outcomes for each individual and for the population as a whole. At the core of our business is a constant focus and commitment to data security and to create and deliver innovation at scale.”

“We have an incredible research and development team and a strong leadership team. Our mission is to innovate,” continued Giorgio Moretti, Chairman of Dedalus Group. “Our expectation in the coming years is that healthcare will embrace new technologies and service paradigms that will transform the experience of care for all citizens and care teams.”

Yann Chareton, Managing Director, Ardian Buyout, concluded, “This deal further enables Dedalus to make a decisive step in its consolidation strategy.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

Seite 1 von 3
DXC Technology Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DXC - Ex-Hewlett Packard Enterprise-IT-Beratungs- und Dienstleistungsunternehmen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Completes the Sale of DXC’s Healthcare Provider Software Business to the Dedalus Group DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has completed the sale of DXC’s healthcare provider software business to the privately held Dedalus Group, a leading European healthcare and diagnostic software company, which is creating a stronger …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
DXC Technology Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers
22.03.21
DXC Technology Announces Consideration for Cash Tender Offers
16.03.21
DXC Technology Commences Tender Offers and Issues Notices of Redemptions
04.03.21
DXC Technology Welcomes Dawn Rogers and Kiko Washington to Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
47
DXC - Ex-Hewlett Packard Enterprise-IT-Beratungs- und Dienstleistungsunternehmen