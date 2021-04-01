Ferratum Plc - Managers' transactions - Tiukkanen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tiukkanen, Ari
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ferratum Plc
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210401120455_19
Transaction date: 2021-03-31
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 937 Unit price: 6.4003 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 937 Volume weighted average price: 6.4003 EUR
