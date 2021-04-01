 
Ferratum Plc - Managers' transactions - Chatterjee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:30   


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Chatterjee, Julie
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ferratum Plc
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
 
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210401120455_17
Transaction date: 2021-03-31
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
 
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1406 Unit price: 6.4003 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1406 Volume weighted average price: 6.4003 EUR





