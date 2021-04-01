To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

Most power plants achieve about 35% efficiency, and internal combustion engines operate around 25% efficiency. Comparatively, stationary fuel cells when used in a combined heat and power system, can reach efficiency levels of greater than 80%. Amazingly, a fuel cell coupled with an electric motor is two to three times more efficient than an internal combustion engine running on gasoline. When hydrogen is used to power a fuel cell, the only byproducts are water and heat - zero pollutants or greenhouse gases are produced.

Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) and its subsidiary PowerTap is leveraging tens of millions of dollars of historical invested capital in the PowerTap technology, a portfolio of patented technologies and partnerships with major fueling networks to meet coming demand as hydrogen vehicles hit the highways.

About Clean Power Capital Corp.

Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high-return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in its investments.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CleanPower.Capital .

