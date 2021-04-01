 
Gaia Announces Season Two Worldwide Premiere of Psychedelica, A Ground-Breaking Original Documentary Series

01.04.2021   

BOULDER, Colo., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, is pleased to announce the season two premiere of Psychedelica, hosted by Ben Stewart, which launched worldwide on Monday, March 15th. New, 30-minute episodes are available exclusively on Gaia’s streaming service every Monday, with the first three episodes currently available online.

Through seven episodes, the second season explores a deeper understanding of the origins and communicative properties found in various psychedelic plants and substances. The newest season looks to uncover the messages that the earth has for humans in order to fully understand the world we live in. With plants making up more than 80% of the planet’s biomass, the season promotes the possibility that plants have an intelligence which could help inform us of our true reality.

“Gaia’s vision is to empower the evolution of consciousness,” said Kiersten Medvedich, Gaia’s Executive Vice President of Content. “During a time where we are all so desperately seeking connectivity, we are thrilled to offer content that allows us to connect with mother earth, learn about the power of plant medicine and explore the esoteric and spiritual side of ourselves.”

Beginning with the powerful episode, “Planet of the Plants,” season two seeks to understand the power and beauty behind the communication network of plants and plant systems, revealing their magnificence and their ability to communicate to and through us via powerful networks. Psychedelica brings personal stories, including a story from former MMA fighter, Rashad Evans, detailing his personal experiences and advocacy for the use of psychedelics. Season two also discusses scientific research and information from experts in the psychedelic space, including Dennis McKenna and Stan Groff.

After much anticipation following season one of Psychedelica in 2018, which explored the “101” of psychedelics, its origins in Shamanism, and the overall role of sacred plant medicine over the season’s 15 episodes, Psychedelica season two builds upon that momentum. Season two digs deeper into the power of plants and helps move the needle of psychedelics’ image beyond the stereotype to shine a light on the legitimate scientific studies being done today. Each episode promises education, exploration, and deep conversation surrounding the properties and use of all kinds of psychedelics that are historically linked to ancient tribal ancestry.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library consists of over 8,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com




