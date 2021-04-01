Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Completes the Purchase of Alcoa Warrick LLC, and Re-enters the North American Aluminum Packaging Industry

“Today we begin a new chapter in our history as we welcome 1,200 Warrick employees to the Kaiser Aluminum family,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition provides us with a strategic re-entry into the attractive aluminum packaging industry with excellent opportunities for further growth and significantly enhances, diversifies and reduces the cyclicality of our portfolio.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU ), today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Alcoa Warrick LLC, containing all the assets of the Warrick Rolling Mill (“Warrick”), from Alcoa Corporation (“Alcoa”) for a purchase price of $670 million. As previously announced, Alcoa retains ownership of the related smelting assets, power plant, and land. In conjunction with the acquisition, Kaiser Aluminum has entered into a long-term ground lease that includes provisions for utility services, and other agreements that include a transition services agreement and a market based molten aluminum supply agreement.

“The outlook for the beverage and food packaging markets is strong with favorable demand and industry dynamics driving growth. The Warrick rolling mill is one of only four dedicated can sheet mills in North America and we expect to become a significant participant in the supply chain solution in meeting the growing North American demand,” stated Mr. Harvey.

The acquisition closed on March 31, 2021 and the total purchase price was funded with a combination of existing cash on hand, and the assumption of other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liabilities, subject to other customary post-closing adjustments. The Company will provide additional information and an updated outlook for 2021, reflecting the addition of Warrick, during its first quarter earnings call in April 2021.

Company Description

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, custom automotive, general engineering, and other industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000 index and the S&P Small Cap 600 index.