Mitesco Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

MZ Group will work closely with Mitesco management to develop and implement a comprehensive investor relations and shareholder communication program designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Mitesco is building a network of health clinics and telehealth services utilizing nurse practitioners as the primary provider who deliver personalized care focused on whole-body wellness and prevention. The Company has opened its initial primary care clinic, The Good Clinic in Northeast, Minneapolis and has plans to open an additional 5 to 7 clinics this year.

Brooks Hamilton, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise Mitesco in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ Group North America, commented: “The current healthcare model is oriented toward transactions for sick patients, however, we’re increasingly seeing a shortage of primary care services. Today’s healthcare model is heavily focused on treating disease, rather than creating a whole-person wellness plan to promote health. New telehealth options only reinforce this model, with episodic visits from providers that only focus on addressing the health issue at hand. Even with the rise in consumer devices and apps to track health, the data generated from them are often not incorporated into a person’s health plan. Mitesco and The Good Clinic have introduced an innovative direct-to-consumer model, incorporating physical locations and a continuous care plan from nurse practitioners that is jointly developed based on wellness, prevention and the client’s health goals. This model is able to create superior patient outcomes with the advantage of lower facility and labor costs and higher revenue from increased visits. We find the valuation disconnect at Mitesco to be a unique opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors and family offices.”