Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

MONACO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Partners' website www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section.



Alternatively, unitholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Partners at: