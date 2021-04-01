Poster on Celsion Corporation’s Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study Presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer

Company reports further strengthening of R0 resection results in patients treated with GEN-1



LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced that a poster highlighting the Company’s ongoing Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in advanced ovarian cancer was presented last week at the Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer, sponsored by the Society of Gynecologic Oncology. The poster, titled “A Phase I/II Study Evaluating Intraperitoneal GEN-1 in Combination with Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy [NACT] in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Advanced Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (EOC),” can be viewed here .

GEN-1 is Celsion’s DNA-mediated interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy designed using TheraPlas, its proprietary, synthetic, non-viral nanoparticle delivery system platform. The poster was presented by Premal Thaker, MD, Study Chair of the OVATION 2 Study and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director of Gynecological Oncology Clinical Research, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine. Additional authors were R.W. Holloway, L. Kuroki, S. E. DePasquale, W.H. Bradley, A. ElNaggar, M.C. Bell, R.P. Rocconi, A. Bregar, M.D. Indermaur, C. Gunderson, B. Pothuri, R. Agajanian, D. Warshal, D. Provencher, M. McHale, V. John, M. Bergman, S. Lau, L. Musso, K. Anwer, N. Borys and C.A. Leath III.

“Currently advanced ovarian cancer has a low survival rate and a lack of effective therapies. PARP inhibitors have made an important contribution in a subset of patients. For the majority of patients there is hope that an immunotherapy such as GEN-1 will provide a valuable new treatment option to improve both the quality of life and the life expectancy for these women,” commented Dr. Thaker. “OVATION 2 Study data now show R0 resections in 14 of 17 patients, or 82%, in the GEN-1 + NACT arm, compared with seven of 12 patients, or 58%, in the NACT alone arm. We view R0 resections as a good predictor of survival, and R0 resections in the GEN-1 + NACT arm are encouraging thus far,” Dr. Thaker added.