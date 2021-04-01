Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Ferratum Plc - Managers' transactions - Kajakas Ferratum Plc - Managers' transactions - Kajakas ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kajakas, Kristjan Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Ferratum Plc LEI: …



