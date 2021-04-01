Why The Importance Of Video Messaging Across All Social Media Channels Has Increased In 2021

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most significant marketing factor in the social media marketing sector in 2020 was the increased use of video. With everyone online all the time, video became more crucial than ever for marketing and communication. A recent survey of marketers and business owners conducted by SurveyMonkey had some very interesting statistics to back this up. Here's some of what they found. First of all, video marketing is effective. For marketers, video is an essential part of their toolkit. For many, video outperforms other marketing tools. 61% of marketers see video as a "very important or extremely important" part of their marketing strategy; 30% of marketers see video as a more important part of their strategy than their website; and 74% of marketers say video has a better return on investment than static imagery. It also said that 68% of marketers say video has a better return on investment than Google Ads; 53% of marketers say that video helps them raise awareness; 49% of marketers say that video helps them engage their audience; and 52% of marketers say that video helps them build trust with potential customers. Active tech companies in the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

It continued saying "that YouTube has the best ROI for video content, followed by Facebook and Instagram. 75% of businesses make videos as a team; 39% of marketers make videos in-house, while 17% continue to fully outsource video creation; 58% of marketers make videos with professional software; 38% of marketers use smartphone apps to produce videos; and 35% of marketers make videos from scratch each time, while 18% use pre-made templates. 48% use a mix of both." Another statistic that is telling for the growth of platforms that let marketers create their own videos. It said that "80% of marketers would create more videos if they knew an easy way and that most people are more than happy to be marketed to with video. However, many marketers don't feel they have the time, ability, or budget to create the multimedia content that their audience craves."