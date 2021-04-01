 
checkAd

Why The Importance Of Video Messaging Across All Social Media Channels Has Increased In 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:45  |  34   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most significant marketing factor in the social media marketing sector in 2020 was the increased use of video. With everyone online all the time, video became more crucial than ever for marketing and communication. A recent survey of marketers and business owners conducted by SurveyMonkey had some very interesting statistics to back this up. Here's some of what they found. First of all, video marketing is effective. For marketers, video is an essential part of their toolkit. For many, video outperforms other marketing tools. 61% of marketers see video as a "very important or extremely important" part of their marketing strategy; 30% of marketers see video as a more important part of their strategy than their website; and 74% of marketers say video has a better return on investment than static imagery.  It also said that 68% of marketers say video has a better return on investment than Google Ads; 53% of marketers say that video helps them raise awareness; 49% of marketers say that video helps them engage their audience; and 52% of marketers say that video helps them build trust with potential customers.  Active tech companies in the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

It continued saying "that YouTube has the best ROI for video content, followed by Facebook and Instagram. 75% of businesses make videos as a team; 39% of marketers make videos in-house, while 17% continue to fully outsource video creation; 58% of marketers make videos with professional software; 38% of marketers use smartphone apps to produce videos; and 35% of marketers make videos from scratch each time, while 18% use pre-made templates. 48% use a mix of both." Another statistic that is telling for the growth of platforms that let marketers create their own videos. It said that "80% of marketers would create more videos if they knew an easy way and that most people are more than happy to be marketed to with video. However, many marketers don't feel they have the time, ability, or budget to create the multimedia content that their audience craves."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Why The Importance Of Video Messaging Across All Social Media Channels Has Increased In 2021 Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The most significant marketing factor in the social media marketing sector in 2020 was the increased use of video. With everyone online all the time, video …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Smart Elevator Market worth $12.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Voice Biometrics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Handcash introduce Duro: a universal currency for apps and games
UniCask announces a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to leverage its Helio platform to secure ...
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer ...
Iconovo signs agreement with ISR for the development of inhaled covid-19 vaccine
EG7 Completes the Acquisition of Innova Intellectual Properties S.à r.l.
Application Platform as a Service Market Revenue Worth $22,687.3 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry