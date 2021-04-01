 
Autolus Therapeutics Receives PRIME designation for AUTO1 for the treatment of adult ALL

LONDON, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has received PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for AUTO1, the company’s CAR T cell therapy being investigated in the ongoing FELIX Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed / refractory (r/r) adult B-Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL).

“We are pleased to have received PRIME designation for AUTO1 as it will accelerate the review of a promising therapy targeting unmet medical need,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer of Autolus. “The designation comes soon after we presented compelling activity and safety data from the ALLCAR Phase 1 clinical trial at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. We believe AUTO1 could change standard of care by offering a potentially curative therapy for r/r ALL.”

About PRIME
The PRIME program aims to optimize development plans and speed up evaluation of medicines that may offer a major therapeutic advantage over existing treatments or benefit patients without treatment options. The PRIME designation is awarded by the EMA to promising medicines that target an unmet medical need. To be eligible and accepted for PRIME, a medicine has to show its potential to benefit patients with unmet medical needs based on early clinical data coupled with non-clinical data. Through the PRIME program, the EMA offers enhanced support to medicine developers including early interaction and dialogue, and a pathway for accelerated evaluation by the agency. The program is intended to optimize development plans and expedite the review and approval process so that these medicines may reach patients as early as possible.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

