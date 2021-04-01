 
DATA443 ANNOUNCES NEW RANSOMWARE PRODUCT FOR ENDPOINTS IN RESPONSE TO ESCALATING INFECTION COSTS AND EXTORTION RISKS

Capability Removes Requirement for Physical Interaction by IT Staff, Perfect for Hospitals, Schools, Government & Manufacturing

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce that its latest privacy-centric endpoint technology – Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager – is now available.

“The functionality of Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager is a direct response to the escalating ransomware attacks experienced around the world on a daily basis,” said Jason Remillard, founder and CEO of Data443. “These attacks affect millions of organizations of all sizes and across all sectors - with a high number of attacks primarily targeting three sectors: financial services, healthcare and education.”

“Not only has the incident rate been increasing, the infection rates, costs, and true damages are also increasing year over year, and at an accelerated rate. It is no longer a matter of if but when a ransomware or virus attack hits a business. The Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager solution was built for the modern enterprise with this attack landscape in mind, and its capabilities are designed to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state, without any end user or IT Administrator efforts.”

“Data security continues to be a growing concern for all stakeholders, and having a capability at hand to protect, respond and be back in full operations within minutes is a true differentiator for Data443 and our unique product stack. With the integrated power of Data Identification Manager and Data Archive Manager, we are able to ensure sensitive data is both archived and restored if there is any infection, and with virtually zero down time. Augmented with Data Classification and Data Governance capabilities within the larger Data443 product family, Ransomware Recovery Manager possesses unique capabilities unmatched in this market segment.”

“This new capability demonstrates our commitment to always deliver sophisticated and timely solutions purposefully designed to produce strong ROI for our customers. Data security, protection and recovery are some of the industries’ greatest challenges, and we are proud to be at the vanguard of combating ransomware attacks, which has already cost US companies billions of dollars,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

