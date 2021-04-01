 
checkAd

Applitools Announces Future of Testing Mobile Live Virtual Event

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 15:06  |  32   |   |   

Top QA professionals and test engineers present interactive sessions and live panels to discuss innovations and cutting-edge practices in mobile test automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced "Future of Testing: Mobile," a free, live-streamed virtual event dedicated to the current trends and innovations shaping mobile test automation. Throughout the last year, thousands of live participants have joined host Joe Colantonio and thought leaders from around the world to discuss and share technology, trends and success stories focused around software quality. This iteration of the popular event features presentations that aim to upskill developers, test engineers and QA professionals responsible for ensuring the delivery of quality mobile apps and experiences.

Applitools is on a mission to help test automation, DevOps and development teams to release and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way that enables Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment. Founded in 2013, the company uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems and screen sizes. For more information, visit applitools.com.

"Staying ahead of the curve is critical as technology is constantly changing. Quality leaders need to have a 360 degree understanding of the trends, technologies, and approaches available in order to be successful," said Parasar Saha, Director of Quality Assurance at SOTI. "Applitools Future of Testing events provide the perfect balance, ensuring quality professionals are equipped with the knowledge they need to excel in today's fast-paced app dev environment."

For more information and to register for the live stream, visit: https://applitools.com/future-of-testing-mobile-north-america/ 

The one day event features speakers from brands like Nordstrom, SONY PlayStation, ThoughtWorks, Very Good Ventures and more. Domain experts and test automation practitioners will lead sessions that cover the latest practices and tools in mobile testing, automation, release strategies and multi-platform integrations.

Keynote speakers include Jason Huggins, founder of Selenium, Appium, and Tapster Robotics, as well as Angie Jones, Principal Automation Architect and Senior Director at Applitools and Test Automation University.

"The Future of Testing: Mobile virtual event is an amazing opportunity to upskill the community on the latest frameworks, tools and strategies shaping mobile test automation," said Angie Jones, Principal Automation Architect and Senior Director at Applitools and Test Automation University. "With compatibility and environmental stability a priority in the mobile testing space, it is important that we continue to improve testing efficiency and enable engineers to improve upon their own mobile test automation initiatives."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applitools Announces Future of Testing Mobile Live Virtual Event Top QA professionals and test engineers present interactive sessions and live panels to discuss innovations and cutting-edge practices in mobile test automation SAN MATEO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Applitools, provider of a next …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Voice Biometrics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Handcash introduce Duro: a universal currency for apps and games
UniCask announces a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to leverage its Helio platform to secure ...
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer ...
Iconovo signs agreement with ISR for the development of inhaled covid-19 vaccine
EG7 Completes the Acquisition of Innova Intellectual Properties S.à r.l.
Application Platform as a Service Market Revenue Worth $22,687.3 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Ortho Announces Plans to Accelerate COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody Test Development Through New ...
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry