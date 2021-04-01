SAN MATEO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced "Future of Testing: Mobile," a free, live-streamed virtual event dedicated to the current trends and innovations shaping mobile test automation. Throughout the last year, thousands of live participants have joined host Joe Colantonio and thought leaders from around the world to discuss and share technology, trends and success stories focused around software quality. This iteration of the popular event features presentations that aim to upskill developers, test engineers and QA professionals responsible for ensuring the delivery of quality mobile apps and experiences.

Top QA professionals and test engineers present interactive sessions and live panels to discuss innovations and cutting-edge practices in mobile test automation

"Staying ahead of the curve is critical as technology is constantly changing. Quality leaders need to have a 360 degree understanding of the trends, technologies, and approaches available in order to be successful," said Parasar Saha, Director of Quality Assurance at SOTI. "Applitools Future of Testing events provide the perfect balance, ensuring quality professionals are equipped with the knowledge they need to excel in today's fast-paced app dev environment."

The one day event features speakers from brands like Nordstrom, SONY PlayStation, ThoughtWorks, Very Good Ventures and more. Domain experts and test automation practitioners will lead sessions that cover the latest practices and tools in mobile testing, automation, release strategies and multi-platform integrations.

Keynote speakers include Jason Huggins, founder of Selenium, Appium, and Tapster Robotics, as well as Angie Jones, Principal Automation Architect and Senior Director at Applitools and Test Automation University.

"The Future of Testing: Mobile virtual event is an amazing opportunity to upskill the community on the latest frameworks, tools and strategies shaping mobile test automation," said Angie Jones, Principal Automation Architect and Senior Director at Applitools and Test Automation University. "With compatibility and environmental stability a priority in the mobile testing space, it is important that we continue to improve testing efficiency and enable engineers to improve upon their own mobile test automation initiatives."