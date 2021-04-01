 
IDTechEx Commentary on Volkswagen's Long-term, High-Manganese Cathode Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 15:13  |  65   |   |   

BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whilst relatively light on technical content, an interesting point during Volkswagen's recent Power Day referred to their long-term strategy of employing high-manganese cathodes for their 'volume segment' – a prominent role for a chemistry not currently in widespread use. Improvements to energy density are unlikely using high-manganese cathodes, with motivation for developing these materials instead stemming from a desire to reduce cost and eliminate cobalt consumption. But what does 'high-manganese' refer to, and how do they compare to other cathode materials?

'High-manganese' cathodes could refer to several different materials, and so it is unclear as to the specific material Volkswagen were referring to. The options for high-manganese cathodes include LMO (lithium-manganese oxide), LNMO (lithium-nickel-manganese oxide), Li-Mn-rich (also abbreviated as LMR-NMC), and LMP (lithium manganese phosphate) or LMFP (lithium-manganese-iron phosphate). A comparison between NMC 811 and three high-manganese cathodes (LMFP, Li-Mn-rich, LNMO) shows that trade-offs in performance are always involved. Delving deeper into each option can help provide some insight into what specific material might be being developed for use.

LMO (LiMn2O4) – firstly, commercially available high-manganese cathodes already exist in the form of the lithium-manganese oxide spinel, which was used for the 1st generation Nissan Leaf cars. However, it suffers from accelerated degradation at elevated temperatures, which leads to poor cycle life, hence the replacement of LMO with NMC in subsequent Nissan Leaf generations. With a theoretical capacity of only 148 mAh/g and an average discharge voltage of approximately 4.0-4.1 V, this cathode would lead to lower energy densities compared to cells using current state-of-the-art NMC or NCA layered oxides.

LMP (LiMnPO4) and LMFP (LiMnxFe1-x­PO4) - LMP shares the same olivine crystal structure as LFP but operates at a more positive voltage, increasing energy density. Cycle life tends to be low, due to the high manganese content, while the material has poor electronic and ionic conductivity, meaning that reasonable capacities are generally only measured at low charge/discharge rates. The addition of Fe to form LMFP can improve conductivity and cycle life but lowers the average voltage. LMFP may bridge the gap between LFP and NMC/NCA but the reversible capacities of LMP and LMFP are too low to reach the cell-level energy densities of cells using NMC/NCA.

