Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA plans to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share 01-Apr-2021 / 15:13 CET/CEST

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA plans to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share

Munich, April 1, 2021 - The Executive Board of Mutares Management SE, the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), and the Company's Supervisory Board today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 20 May 2021 the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 1.50 per dividend-bearing share for the appropriation of the retained earnings for the financial year 2020 in the amount of EUR 43,233,546.65.

This dividend amount consists of a basis dividend of EUR 1.00 per share in line with the communicated long-term dividend policy and an additional proposed performance dividend for the financial year 2020 of EUR 0.50 per share.

