Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA plans to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share

01-Apr-2021 / 15:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA plans to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share

Munich, April 1, 2021 - The Executive Board of Mutares Management SE, the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), and the Company's Supervisory Board today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 20 May 2021 the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 1.50 per dividend-bearing share for the appropriation of the retained earnings for the financial year 2020 in the amount of EUR 43,233,546.65.

This dividend amount consists of a basis dividend of EUR 1.00 per share in line with the communicated long-term dividend policy and an additional proposed performance dividend for the financial year 2020 of EUR 0.50 per share.

 

Disclaimer

This announcement is an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. It does not constitute financial analysis or advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor is this announcement an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which an offer is restricted by law.

