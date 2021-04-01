 
checkAd

Cabot Corporation Completes Major Air Emission Control Project at Franklin, Louisiana Site

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced the successful on time completion of a major air emissions control project at its carbon black manufacturing facility located in Franklin, Louisiana, USA.

Cabot has invested $85 million in emissions control technology that will result in improved air quality through the substantial elimination of NOX and SO2 emissions - over 20 tons of combined emissions eliminated each day. In addition, waste heat from Cabot’s plant is recovered and used to generate up to 50 megawatts of power, without creating any additional emissions.

“I am immensely proud of our project team, plant staff and contractors for completing this significant project on time despite numerous technical challenges, several named hurricanes, an unprecedented deep freeze event as well as the global COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the fact that the team accomplished all of this while working over 150,000 hours without any recordable safety incidents demonstrates our incredible commitment to safety and excellence,” said Bart Kalkstein, President, Reinforcement Materials Segment, and President, Americas Region. “Our proven knowledge and experience implementing best-in-class emission control technologies at other sites in our network, combined with our team’s ability to quickly adapt to the changing environment enabled us to complete this project on schedule, ensuring cleaner air for the citizens of Louisiana and continuity of reliable, high quality supply to our valued customers throughout North America. We thank all those involved for their hard work, persistence, and flexibility to complete the job safely and on schedule during an extremely challenging time.”

“Cabot has a long history of leadership in the carbon black industry. Consistent with this leadership is our commitment to sustainability, acting responsibly for the planet and being a good corporate citizen,” continued Kalkstein. “The successful start-up of these emission control technologies will enable to us to further solidify and extend our leadership position in the carbon black industry while also ensuring that we remain a reliable, long-term partner to our customers.”

This announcement follows recent sustainability accolades including a platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis and being named to “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” list by Newsweek for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Cabot’s commitment to safety, health and environmental excellence, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Cabot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation Completes Major Air Emission Control Project at Franklin, Louisiana Site Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced the successful on time completion of a major air emissions control project at its carbon black manufacturing facility located in Franklin, Louisiana, USA. Cabot has invested $85 million in emissions control …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Commercial ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Cabot Corporation Extends Responsible Care 14001 Certification to Additional Sites in China
16.03.21
Cabot Corporation Launches New ENERMAX Carbon Nanotube Solutions
08.03.21
Cabot Corporation Expands Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) Line with First Product for Use in Industrial Rubber Products