Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) (“Silvergate” or the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-844-378-6480, or for international callers 1-412-317-1088, and requesting to be joined to the Silvergate Capital Corporation First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 20, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529, or for international callers 1-412-317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10154088. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 4, 2021.