Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 15:00   

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) (“Silvergate” or the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-844-378-6480, or for international callers 1-412-317-1088, and requesting to be joined to the Silvergate Capital Corporation First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 20, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529, or for international callers 1-412-317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10154088. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 4, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.silvergatebank.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Silvergate Expands Reach of Bitcoin Collateralized U.S. Dollar Loans, Announces Fidelity Digital Assets as Custody Provider
23.03.21
Silvergate Announces Coinbase Custody as a Provider for Bitcoin Collateralized U.S. Dollar Loans
09.03.21
Silvergate Launches “At-The-Market” Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
13
Silvergate Capital A2PCBX