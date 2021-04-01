 
Tetra Tech Wins $12 Million USAID Energy Sustainability Activity Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a 5-year, $12 million, single-award contract to improve Kosovo’s energy sector by strengthening the capacity of local institutions to advance energy market development and regional integration, and facilitate private sector investments in sustainable energy generation.

Tetra Tech energy specialists will work with the Government of Kosovo to strengthen a regional energy market based on European Union standards and foster increased private-sector investment that will leverage $300 million in investments and generate an additional renewable energy capacity of 200 megawatts.

Tetra Tech has partnered with USAID in Kosovo since 2007 to provide innovative clean energy services to help advance economic growth. Tetra Tech facilitated the private-sector development of one of the first grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plants, supported 300 million euros worth of energy sector investment, and increased women’s participation in the utility sector.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID’s sustainable energy programs in Kosovo for 14 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach to create resilient energy solutions that promote energy security and economic prosperity for the people of Kosovo.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

