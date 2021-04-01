 
checkAd

PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 1 Year Stability Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced today that it has successfully completed the twelve-months product stability testing required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its CypCaps final clinical trial product. This product will be used in the company’s planned clinical trial in locally advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer upon the FDA lifting the clinical hold on PharmaCyte’s Investigational New Drug Application (IND).

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said of the completed twelve-month stability study, “We are pleased that our CypCaps product successfully completed all of the required stability tests and that the product has now shown itself to be stable and active after being stored for 1 year at -80oC. The study will continue in order to determine the maximum shelf life of the CypCaps product. It should be noted that this data is exceptional for a product of this kind.”

As reported previously, the ongoing stability study is designed to determine the shelf life of the Cell-in-a-Box encapsulated cell product, CypCaps, stored frozen at -80oC. Upon analysis after 12 months in storage at -80oC, the unfrozen CypCaps product passed all of the specified tests, including cell viability, enzyme activity and cell potency as well as pH, label check, capsule appearance, and integrity. This twelve-month data, as well as all future longer-term time points of the shelf life analyses, such as the next time point to be evaluated after 18-months of storage at -80oC, will be reported to the FDA. This ongoing stability study was initiated prior to the submission of the company’s IND to the FDA, and the information and data will form part of the package of information together with data from additional studies requested by the FDA.

In a survey of European biotech/biomedical companies developing advanced therapeutic medicinal products (i.e., products containing living cells like CypCaps), shelf life issues were reported to be one of the major challenges that such products face (ten Ham et al., 2018, Molecular Therapy: Methods & Clinical Development vol. 11, pp121-130). Laboratory data on non-GMP produced encapsulated cells have suggested that the shelf life of Cell-in-a-Box products stored at -80oC is even longer than 1 year.

Seite 1 von 3
PharmaCyte Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 1 Year Stability Study PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced today that it has successfully …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Commercial ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
10
Nuvilex !!? Lauft da was Richtung 1$