AbCellera and Gilead Sciences Announce New Multi-Year, Multi-Target Antibody Discovery Collaboration

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced agreements to expand its collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) including a multi-year, multi-target antibody discovery collaboration and access to AbCellera’s humanized mouse technology, the Trianni Mouse. Under the financial terms of the agreements, AbCellera will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for milestone payments and royalties based on the development and commercialization of antibodies generated by AbCellera under this collaboration.

Building on the successful completion of the first collaboration together, under the new agreement AbCellera will generate panels of antibodies for up to eight new targets, across multiple indications, selected by Gilead. The expanded collaboration will leverage the full breadth of AbCellera’s technology stack, including the recently added capabilities for sourcing diverse, fully-humanized antibodies using the Trianni Mouse platform and combining any two antibodies to create native bispecifics using the OrthoMabTM protein engineering platform.

“We are excited to build on the success of the first program and deepen our relationship with the team at Gilead,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. “We are particularly pleased to see the value created for our partners by quickly integrating the Trianni Mouse and OrthoMabTM platforms, which we acquired in second half of 2020.”

AbCellera’s partners benefit from an operating system designed to support many antibody modalities, unlock new targets, and increase the speed and the probability of success of their therapeutic antibody discovery programs. AbCellera’s AI-powered technology stack brings together microfluidics, single cell analysis, machine learning, computation, custom robotics, and automation to compound the power of each step in the discovery process.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Diskussion: AbCellera - ein neuer Star am Biotec Himmel ??
