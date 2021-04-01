indie Semiconductor CEO Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money

indie Semiconductor, an Autotech solutions innovator which is currently in the process of becoming a public company through a planned merger with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that Donald McClymont, its CEO and co-founder, was interviewed by Jim Cramer on CNBC's Mad Money which aired on March 31, 2021. Cramer and McClymont discussed Autotech dynamics and how indie is positioned to capitalize on the strategic market opportunity.

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland and various locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

In December 2020, indie announced it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in early Spring 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The combined company will retain the indie Semiconductor name and be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “INDI.”

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In August 2019, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. consummated a $345 million initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 34.5 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Thunder Bridge II’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols THBRU, THBR and THBRW.