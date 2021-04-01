Capstone Companies Reports 2020 Year-End Performance

Gerry McClinton, Capstone’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “we experienced an unprecedented decline in our revenues and earnings resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time however, the Company finalized the development of its Connected Surfaces program.”

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology reported its financial results for the full year 2020.

Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we put 2020 behind us, we turn our attention to the positive achievements our Company made while supply chains were shutdown and working conditions were compromised across the globe.”

Wallach added, “we will be discussing the introduction of our Smart Mirror program which is the most innovative and promising product category in our history. Frankly, it’s astonishing that we were able to finalize this program while battling the effects of COVID-19.”

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Visit our websites; www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnected.com for information on our current product offerings. Contents of referenced URL’s are not incorporated herein.

Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing Company’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control or ability to foresee, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, including the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Mirror product line, any difficulty in marketing Company products in its target markets, competition in the market, and impact of evolving technologies in Smart Mirrors on Company’s prospects and products. Additional information that could lead to material changes in Company’s performance is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise. Any investment in the Company’s common stock, which is a “penny stock,” is highly risky and not suitable for investors who require liquidity and are unable to withstand the loss of their investment. Investors should only rely on public information in our filings with the SEC, especially disclosures of Risk Factors, as a basis for investment decisions about Company common stock. Company’s SEC filings can be accessed through SEC website: www.sec.gov or the corporate website listed below.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues, net $ 2,770,358 $ 12,404,445 Cost of sales (2,266,592 ) (9,972,871 ) Gross Profit 503,766 2,431,574 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing 300,420 378,605 Compensation 1,515,522 1,554,286 Professional fees 422,820 435,143 Product development 249,879 348,745 Other general and administrative 477,121 647,696 Goodwill impairment charge 623,538 - Total Operating Expenses 3,589,300 3,364,475 Operating Loss (3,085,534 ) (932,901 ) Other Income (Expenses): Other Income, Net 89,600 29,505 Interest Income (Expense) 179 (3,206 ) Total Other Income, net 89,779 26,299 Loss Before Tax Benefit (2,995,755 ) (906,602 ) Benefit for Income Tax (611,939 ) (14,933 ) Net Loss $ (2,383,816 ) $ (891,669 ) Net Loss per Common Share Basic and Diluted ($ 0.05 ) ($ 0.02 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 46,337,198 46,863,467 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: Current Assets: Cash $ 1,223,770 $ 3,131,249 Accounts receivable, net 120,064 13,459 Inventories 8,775 24,818 Prepaid expenses 75,622 182,782 Income tax refundable 861,318 220,207 Total Current Assets 2,289,549 3,572,515 Property and Equipment, net 54,852 65,649 Operating lease- right of use asset 158,504 214,202 Deposit 25,560 46,021 Goodwill 1,312,482 1,936,020 Total Assets 3,840,947 5,834,407 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 825,690 $ 635,593 Operating lease- current portion 63,307 51,174 Total Current Liabilities 888,997 686,767 Long Term Liabilities: Operating lease- long- term portion 107,690 170,998 Deferred tax liabilities- long-term 259,699 - Total Long Term Liabilities 367,389 170,998 Total Liabilities 1,256,386 857,765 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 5) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares - - Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued -0- shares - - Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares - - Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, issued 46,296,364 shares at December 31, 2020 and 46,579,747 shares at December 31, 2019 4,630 4,658 Additional paid-in capital 7,053,328 7,061,565 Accumulated deficit (4,473,397 ) (2,089,581 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,584,561 4,976,642 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,840,947 $ 5,834,407 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss $ (2,383,816 ) $ (891,669 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,297 44,194 Stock based compensation expense 28,068 40,707 Noncash lease expense 55,698 20,248 Goodwill impairment charge 623,538 - Deferred income tax benefit - (12,000 ) Increase in deferred income tax liabilities- long term 259,699 - Non cash accounts receivable allowance 173,426 - (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net (106,605 ) 51,052 Decrease in inventories 16,043 2,679 Increase in prepaid expenses 107,160 61,094 Decrease in deposits 20,461 56,784 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,671 174,147 Decrease in deferred rent incentive - (108,844 ) Decrease in income tax payable - (11,694 ) Increase in income tax refundable (641,111 ) - Decrease in operating lease liabilities (51,175 ) (12,278 ) Net cash provided by used in operating activities (1,857,646 ) (585,580 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (13,500 ) (34,123 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,500 ) (34,123 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of Shares (36,333 ) (71,407 ) Net cash used in financing activities (36,333 ) (71,407 ) Net Decrease in Cash (1,907,479 ) (691,110 ) Cash at Beginning of Year 3,131,249 3,822,359 Cash at End of Year $ 1,223,770 $ 3,131,249 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ - $ 3,206 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Operating lease- right-of-use asset at commencement $ - $ 224,550 Operating lease liabilities at commencement $ - $ 234,450 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Additional Series A Series B Series C Common Stock Paid-In Accumulated Total Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Capital Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2018 - $ - - $ - - $ - 47,046,364 $ 4,704 $ 7,092,219 $ (1,197,912 ) $ 5,899,011 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 40,707 - 40,707 Repurchase of shares (466,617 ) (46 ) (71,361 ) (71,407 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (891,669 ) (891,669 ) Balance at December 31, 2019 - - - - - - 46,579,747 4,658 7,061,565 (2,089,581 ) 4,976,642 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 28,068 - 28,068 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (283,383 ) (28 ) (36,305 ) - (36,333 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (2,383,816 ) (2,383,816 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,296,364 $ 4,630 $ 7,053,328 $ (4,473,397 ) $ 2,584,561 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

