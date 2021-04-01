 
Medolife Rx’s Lead Drug Candidate Escozine Recommended by Doctor for Use in Cancer Treatment Regimen in Dominican Republic

BURBANK, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that Dr. Ramón Feliz MD, PhD, an oncological surgeon practicing medicine in the Dominican Republic, has made an official recommendation for inclusion of Medolife’s drug candidate Escozine in treatment regimens for patients with various forms of cancer including pancreatic, breast, prostate, and different segments of colon cancer.

Medolife has completed extensive pre-clinical and clinical research on Escozine as a potential therapeutic for various types of cancer. After observing the research and reviewing the data, the esteemed doctor made a formal recommendation to begin use of Escozine in cancer therapies. He came to the conclusion, as noted in his formal recommendation, after making clinical observations that patients who used Escozine as a part of their cancer therapeutics regimen saw:

-          Improvements in their quality of life

-          Decreased intensity of pain in affected areas

-          Decreases in the diameter of tumor masses

-          Improvement in their sleep conditions

-          Prolonged life span

-          No observed side effects

The doctor also endorsed further clinical investigations on Escozine as a cancer therapeutic, which Medolife is currently conducting in both the United States and the Dominican Republic. It recently announced pre-clinical results on Escozine’s efficacy in eliminating cell lines in ovarian and bladder cancer whereas it eradicated the cell lines completely, creating a path forward for Escozine as a cancer-fighting drug, along with its life-improvement benefits.

“After having witnessed the positive effects that Escozine had on patients with cancer in pre-clinical studies, Dr. Feliz was so impressed he took it upon himself to recommend its use almost immediately,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “While we must continue our official clinical research in order to obtain regulatory approval for Escozine as a cancer therapeutic, it is becoming more clear that it is not only effective in improving the lives of cancer patients but also in fighting cancer itself. This is beyond encouraging. We are so appreciative of Dr. Feliz’s support and plan to continue to work with him and other researchers to further prove Escozine’s efficacy and bring products to market as quickly as possible. Many patients desperately need access and we will fulfill our mission of bringing life-saving therapeutics to patients who need them most.”

