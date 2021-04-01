 
Verizon and Dreamscape Immersive ink 5G innovation partnership

  • The partnership aims to innovate 5G and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) virtual-reality applications for enterprise, public sector, education and entertainment
  • Verizon and Dreamscape Learn will form a 5G innovation lab to develop immersive VR learning experiences for various education levels and environments
  • As part of the partnership, Verizon Ventures has taken an equity stake in Dreamscape

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Dreamscape Immersive today announced a partnership aimed at innovating virtual reality (VR) applications using 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC). The partnership’s first priorities will focus on 5G immersive-learning and training innovations for use in enterprise, public sector, and education environments.

“Verizon’s partnership with Dreamscape shows how innovative tech built on our 5G network can revolutionize industries,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Using 5G and Edge computing, we are creating immensely powerful and complex VR experiences using lower-cost, tetherless VR hardware, and advancing VR education and training simulations beyond what was previously thought possible. This opens the door to new experiences and makes VR training more accessible for students, trainees, and professionals.”

“Dreamscape is founded on the premise that we can think beyond physical limitations to create new ways for our world to learn, play, and work. With Verizon as our partner, we’re able to push the limits of VR. Together, we’ll set the standard for VR innovation and application in every field,” said Walter Parkes, CEO of Dreamscape.

As Dreamscape’s official 5G innovation partner, Verizon has taken an equity stake in Dreamscape through Verizon Ventures, joining a list of Dreamscape investors and partners across entertainment, education, and government.

Verizon and Dreamscape Learn, a partnership between Dreamscape and Arizona State University, will work together to innovate immersive VR learning experiences for various education levels and environments. To accelerate these advances, Dreamscape and Verizon will also form a dedicated innovation lab to incubate 5G- and MEC-enabled VR-learning applications.

“Dreamscape Learn’s goal is to marry the emotionality of Hollywood storytelling with cutting-edge technology and advanced pedagogical theories to provide vivid, active VR environments in which the student becomes a scientist explorer, discovering new worlds and solving complex issues and problems,” said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “This is a completely new and transformative approach to education, and through the power of Verizon’s 5G network, we can deliver these singular experiences to a whole generation of learners, inspiring them to think outside of the box and challenge traditional learning models and outcomes.”

