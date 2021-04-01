Sagen MI Canada Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Announce Closing of Arrangement Transaction

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagen MI Canada Inc. (formerly Genworth MI Canada Inc.) (the “Company”) (TSX: MIC) and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NSYE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) (“BBU”) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”) pursuant to which BBU, together with certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield”), purchased all of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) that were not already owned by Brookfield at a price of C$43.50 in cash per Common Share.



The Common Shares are expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) at the close of business on April 6, 2021. The Company’s outstanding Class A Preferred Shares, Series 1 will remain listed on the TSX, and the Company will remain a reporting issuer in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.