 
checkAd

Watch TV, Plant a Tree On April 22, Stingray Will Donate all the Proceeds of its Stingray Naturescape Channel to One Tree Planted

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

MONTREAL, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced a collaboration with One Tree Planted, a U.S.-based environmental non-profit that plants a tree for every dollar donated. With the support of distribution partners, Stingray has committed to donating all the proceeds of the Stingray Naturescape channel on Earth Day 2021 (April 22) to the organization. This initiative has the potential of adding thousands of trees to One Tree Planted’s reforestation efforts, which will directly impact community empowerment and local agroforestry projects.

Stingray Naturescape features breathtaking, relaxing scenery from around the world, including majestic forests and woodlands. The free ad-supported channel is available on Channelbox, Distro TV, Freebie TV, Freecast, LG Channels, Pluto TV, Rakuten TV, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus, STIRR, Vizio Free Channels, and Xumo.

“Stingray is happy to help the world breathe a little easier through this green initiative,” stated Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “Stingray Naturescape brings the beauty of nature to anyone who wants to transform their homes into a peaceful, relaxing oasis. I invite all viewers to support our effort and tune in on April 22. Together we can make a difference and make our planet a safer place for all.”

Stingray Naturescape offers a free YouTube playlist Enchanting forests for the occasion, including a collection of videos such as Relaxing Autumn Forest With Beautiful Early Fall Leaf Colors in Canada, Relaxing Waterfall in Hawaii or Beautiful Beaches in Tropical Paradise in the Philippines.

For more information about One Tree Planted or to donate: https://onetreeplanted.org/

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray
mpeloquin@stingray.com
1 514 664-1244, ext 2362




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Watch TV, Plant a Tree On April 22, Stingray Will Donate all the Proceeds of its Stingray Naturescape Channel to One Tree Planted MONTREAL, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stingray Group Inc (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced a collaboration with One Tree Planted, a U.S.-based environmental non-profit that plants a tree …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration