Canoe Financial portfolio management changes

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe”) today announced Marc Goldfried, Head of Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer is retiring from the mutual fund industry to spend more time with his family.   Robert (Rob) Taylor, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Head of Equities for the past eight years, will assume the role of Interim Chief Investment Officer. Marc will continue as an advisor to the firm working in close collaboration with Rob to assist in the transition.

Marc joined Canoe in 2015 and has been an important contributor to the firm’s growth. His team leadership and strategic contributions helped to position Canoe for future success. Together, Marc and Rob have built a strong investment team to advance the firm’s efforts to deliver innovative products and active asset management to meet the evolving needs of Canadian investors.

“I want to give special thanks to Marc for his contribution over the past six years, and for his efforts to help ensure a smooth transition for the firm and most importantly, our clients. He has helped foster collaborative relationships within our firm and with our clients. Marc is a friend, and I wish him every happiness in retirement,” said Darcy Hulston, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Rob Taylor is a multi award-winning portfolio manager whose investment career spans more than two decades. Since joining Canoe in 2013, he has been lead manager of Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX: EIT.UN), Canoe Equity Portfolio Class, Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class and Canoe North American Income Portfolio Class. He currently manages $2.7 billion in assets for the firm. Rob is a senior partner and leads the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee. As Interim Chief Investment Officer, Rob will be responsible for managing Canoe’s overall investment strategy, and will oversee the investment team, all sub-advisory relationships and performance of the firm’s 20 mandates.

“Rob has been a valued senior partner of the firm for eight years. Through his mentoring and leadership as head of equities, he has been instrumental in constructing and developing an investment team that sets us up well for our next phase of growth,” said Darcy Hulston.

Rohan Thiru, co-manager of Canoe’s fixed income funds, will become lead manager of the funds. Rohan has worked closely with Marc over the past several years, and has been instrumental in the strong performance the Canoe fixed income lineup has achieved for its clients.   Aegon USA will continue to sub-advise the firm’s global fixed income strategies.

“Canoe has been my family for six years and has been supportive of my decision to retire. I’m proud of the team, and my confidence in Rob, Rohan and the investment team couldn’t be higher,” said Marc Goldfried.

Canoe recently celebrated its ten year anniversary. Canoe has a national presence and manages over $9 billion in assets across a diverse line-up of actively managed investment solutions. Most recently, the firm launched Canoe Global Private Equity Fund, a unique innovative opportunity for individual investors to participate in the highly sought-after private equity market.

Portfolio management changes effective April 1, 2021:

Canoe Bond Advantage Fund and Canoe Bond Advantage Portfolio Class currently co-managed by Rohan Thiru and Marc Goldfried will be managed by Rohan Thiru.

Canoe Enhanced Income Fund and Canoe Enhanced Income Portfolio Class currently co-managed by Marc Goldfried and Rohan Thiru will be co-managed by Rob Taylor and Rohan Thiru.

Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund currently managed by Marc Goldfried will be managed by Rob Taylor.

About Canoe Financial
Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $9 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Investor Relations
1–877–434–2796
info@canoefinancial.com 


