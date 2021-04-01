 
Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Launch of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Job Board

CHICAGO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its launch of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. (ΚΑΨ) job board (http://www.kappaalphapsijobs.com), a fully integrated job board located on ΚΑΨ’s website. Kappa Alpha Psi is the second oldest historically black fraternity.

PDN, being one of the largest diverse networks in the nation, collaborated with ΚΑΨ to launch an easy-to-access job board at the ΚΑΨ website for their over 170,000 initiated members. “We are excited to launch the ΚΑΨ job board to increase the potential of hiring high-level candidates and provide ΚΑΨ members with a wide range of careers from various industries and companies in our PDN network,” said Adam He, CEO of PDN.

"We are very honored and proud of this opportunity to strengthen employment alliances with ΚΑΨ - this is a high priority initiative. This collaboration with PDN provides ΚΑΨ with great support to broaden our career enhancement and empowerment thrust. Our members are achievers, and we also anticipate an excellent response from our community. We feel assured that our sponsors and employers will be excited to participate. Motivation and goals are a major part of our culture, and providing career opportunities to our members is an essential tool,” said Reuben A Shelton III, Esq., Grand Polemarch of ΚΑΨ.

“We have worked with ΚΑΨ on their career events and the job board allows PDN to expand our partnership. There will be many employers interested in extending opportunities to the educated and talented members of the ΚΑΨ fraternity,” said Mike Hall, Executive Vice President of PDN.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

