Star Bulk Announces Availability of Its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20‐F

ATHENS, Greece, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021. The Annual Report can be found on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.starbulk.com .

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

