 
checkAd

Open Lending Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 15:08  |  58   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation, (“Open Lending”) (Nasdaq: LPRO), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, announced today the pricing of a secondary public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $34.00 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 7,500,000 shares. All shares are being sold by existing stockholders, including Nebula Holdings, LLC., a True Wind Capital, L.P. managed entity, Bregal Sagemount and certain executive officers of Open Lending. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,350,000 additional shares of common stock. Open Lending is not selling any shares and will not receive any of the proceeds of the offering. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Pursuant to a Stock Repurchase Agreement, dated as of March 29, 2021, between Open Lending and the selling stockholders, Open Lending will repurchase from the selling stockholders an aggregate number of shares of Open Lending’s common stock equal to $20.0 million at the same per share price paid by the underwriters to the selling stockholders in the offering. The share repurchase is conditioned on the closing of the offering, which is expected to occur on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Raymond James and William Blair are also acting as book-running managers. Stephens Inc., Canaccord Genuity, D.A. Davidson & Co., JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2021. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: (800) 503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-212-902-1171, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

Seite 1 von 3


Open Lending Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Open Lending Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering AUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Open Lending Corporation, (“Open Lending”) (Nasdaq: LPRO), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, announced today the pricing of a secondary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Open Lending Corporation Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase
24.03.21
Open Lending Signs Noble Federal Credit Union to the Lenders Protection Program
09.03.21
Open Lending Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results