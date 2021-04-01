Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics

Right to participate In order to participate in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) shareholders must be recorded in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than Monday April 26, 2021 and register for the meeting no later than on Monday May 3 by submitting an advance voting form in accordance with the instructions set forth in the section “Advance voting” below.

Shareholders of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) are summoned to the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. In light of the coronavirus, the Annual General Meeting is conducted through advance voting pursuant to temporary regulations. Therefore, it will not be possible to attend this year’s Meeting in person or by proxy.

In order to participate in the AGM, shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a trustee must, in addition to registering for the meeting, register the shares into their own name by April 26, 2021. Such registration may be temporary and is requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's routines at a time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting right registration made no later than the second banking day after 26 April 2021 are taken into account in the production of the share register.

Advance voting

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting only by voting in advance, so called postal voting in accordance with section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations. A special form shall be used for advance voting. The form is available on www.ibtherapeutics.com. The advance voting form is considered as the notification of participation at the general meeting. The completed voting form must be received by company no later than Monday May 3, 2021. The completed form, in original, shall be sent to Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ), Bryggargatan 10, SE-111 21 Stockholm, Sweden. The completed form may alternatively be submitted electronically to ibt@ibtherapeutics.com. If the shareholder votes in advance by proxy, a power of attorney shall be enclosed with the form. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or a corresponding document shall be enclosed with the form. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote (i.e. the advance vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for advance voting.