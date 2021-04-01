Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares plans to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for the financial year 2020

 
01.04.2021 / 15:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sustainable attractive dividend policy confirmed

- Dividend of EUR 1.50 per share proposed for financial year 2020

- Distribution amount of EUR 23,116,225.50

Munich, 1 April 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) today resolved to propose a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share to the Company's Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2021, thus distributing a total of EUR 23,116,225.50 from retained earnings.

The Management Board of Mutares adheres to its sustainably attractive dividend policy and intends to distribute a basis dividend of EUR 1.00 per share plus a performance dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the financial year 2020.

"The financial year 2020 was a very active year for us, the best in the Company's history so far, and has shown that our business model is sustainably successful. With the newly generated performance dividend, we are now letting our shareholders actively participate in this success," comments Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares.

 

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

ZeitTitel
