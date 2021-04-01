Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Today Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) is publishing its inaugural 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR). The report details the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and response to COVID-19. The report aligns with and discloses metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, an international standard referenced to identify business-relevant factors most material to the Company.

Increased disclosure on Human Capital and Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, including commitment to ethnicity and gender goal setting,

Commitment to set targets for energy consumption, GHG emissions, water, and waste in our operations, and

Becoming the first railcar lessor in North America to publish a Green Financing Framework, supported by a second party opinion from Sustainalytics.

“At Trinity, we take pride in serving communities by delivering commodities by rail – safely, efficiently and sustainably - across North America,” said Jean Savage, Trinity’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our long-standing commitment to high ethical standards, a workplace that values and respects all employees, sound governance, and resource stewardship is foundational to our core mission of Delivering Goods for the Good of All. We are pleased to publish our inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility report to further integrate key principles of sustainability, including actions and transparency in environmental stewardship, safety and quality assurance, and diversity and inclusion that ultimately measure our effectiveness in long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.”

Trinity's Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team oversee the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives, which have been integrated into the Company’s long-term planning and strategy. This inaugural report is a major milestone for Trinity as the Company continues its commitment to ongoing and long-term ESG improvements.

To learn more, Trinity’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report can be accessed here.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and All Other. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.