Union Bank Announces New Director

The Board of Directors of UB Bancorp (OTCQX: UBNC) (the “Company”) and Union Bank (the “Bank”) is pleased to announce that Donna Curtis McClatchey has joined the Bank’s Board of Directors. Mr. Rob Jones, President and CEO, commented, “We are extremely excited that Donna is joining our team. Donna’s considerable experience in a wide variety of leadership roles will serve as an excellent resource for both the Board and Management of the Bank.”

