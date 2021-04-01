Union Bank Announces New Director
The Board of Directors of UB Bancorp (OTCQX: UBNC) (the “Company”) and Union Bank (the “Bank”) is pleased to announce that Donna Curtis McClatchey has joined the Bank’s Board of Directors. Mr. Rob Jones, President and CEO, commented, “We are extremely excited that Donna is joining our team. Donna’s considerable experience in a wide variety of leadership roles will serve as an excellent resource for both the Board and Management of the Bank.”
Donna Curtis McClatchey serves as Secretary / Treasurer for her family’s foundation, The Curtis Foundation, in addition to various other philanthropic boards and committees. Ms. McClatchey is married to Billy McClatchey, President and CEO of Chaucer Creek Capital, and they have three children. Ms. McClatchey currently serves on the Board of Trustees of St. David’s School (Raleigh) and is Chair of the Board for JourneyMates Ministry.
Ms. McClatchey is actively involved with the University of North Carolina, serving on the Rams Club Advisory Board, the General Alumni Association Board, the Executive Committee of the Carolina Women’s Leadership Council, and the Hussman School of Journalism and Media’s Foundation Board. Ms. McClatchey graduated from UNC in 1993.
