WNS Denali Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Procurement BPO and Digital Transformation Services by ISG

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 15:27   

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that WNS Denali has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Procurement BPO and a ‘Leader’ in Digital Transformation by Information Services Group (ISG) in its March 2021 Provider Lens Global Quadrant report.

The ISG Provider Lens study ranked service providers based on their ability to provide procurement BPO to enable more efficient procurement functionality, and offer services that transform traditional procurement into a future-ready, digitally agile function. WNS was cited for its proprietary integrated platforms, strong vertical-specific expertise, and innovative value creation through excellence. In addition, WNS Denali was recognized for having a strong holistic transformation roadmap, a multi-faceted approach to drive digital procurement transformation, proprietary tools and technologies, and an expanding universe of industry partners.

“As business ecosystems turn increasingly digital and cognitive, CPOs must take a fresh approach to future-proof their organizations. Our service offerings, which combine state-of-the art digital technologies with deep domain-based procurement expertise, are designed to help our clients drive efficiency and actionable insights, and thereby improve competitive positioning,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“Our methodology for procurement transformation is based on an ecosystem approach where digital tools and capabilities are important enablers. This holistic mindset makes us unique and our end-to-end procurement solutions empower procurement teams to transform their entire function to achieve optimal value for the business, regardless of their industry or maturity level,” said Alpar Kamber, Executive Vice President – Procurement Services, WNS Denali.

“WNS is a Leader in ISG’s Procurement BPO and ISG’s Procurement Transformation categories based on an exceptional portfolio of services, a best-in-class Center-of-Excellence, its influential Innovation Lab, and its process excellence initiatives, all enabling continuous improvement for enterprise procurement organizations and for the enterprise itself,” said Bruce Guptill, Distinguished Analyst and Executive Advisor, ISG.

Overall, ISG notes that WNS Denali has an exceptional portfolio of procurement-focused services combined with a best-in-class Center of Excellence (CoE). These strengths help enable continuous improvement for both internal and external stakeholders. In terms of digital transformation of the procurement enterprise, ISG recognized WNS Denali as one of the strongest and most influential service providers.

