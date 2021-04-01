 
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Extends Agreement with PepsiCo Beverages North America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has extended its agreement with PepsiCo Beverages North America to serve as the non-alcoholic beverage partner of Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”). Pepsi beverage products will continue to be sold at the Destination and all of its assets, including the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, DoubleTree by Hilton hotel and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex.

“We are proud to partner with Pepsi to share its product line throughout our Destination assets,” said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. “This partnership is an example of another world-class organization on our roster of prestigious affiliated brands recognizing our value as a company as we continue to grow our multiple business verticals. As football fans and visitors safely return to in-person events and leisure travel, this agreement will enable us to continue to offer our guests high-quality, name-brand beverage options at each and every one of our properties.”

The extended partnership will allow the continued sale of Pepsi beverage products, including Gatorade, Aquafina, Pepsi and Diet Pepsi, to athletes and spectators visiting the Destination. In addition to being provided on a regular basis at the Destination, extended opportunities include a presence during all of the event offerings that HOFV has planned this year, which include:

  • Women’s Football Alliance Championship Weekend
  • The Highway 77 Music Festival featuring Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini and others
  • Two Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinements
  • The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
  • The Hall of Fame Game featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys

Pepsi is just one of many prominent brands to be affiliated with HOFV, which include Topgolf Swing Suites, Shula’s Restaurant Group, Republic Services, Blue Technologies and Spectra Partnership.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

30.03.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Unveils Cities, Team Names and Logos for the Hall Of Fantasy League
23.03.21
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
10.03.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

30.03.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co - Unterhaltung im Bereich Sport