Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Extends Agreement with PepsiCo Beverages North America

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has extended its agreement with PepsiCo Beverages North America to serve as the non-alcoholic beverage partner of Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”). Pepsi beverage products will continue to be sold at the Destination and all of its assets, including the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, DoubleTree by Hilton hotel and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex.

“We are proud to partner with Pepsi to share its product line throughout our Destination assets,” said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. “This partnership is an example of another world-class organization on our roster of prestigious affiliated brands recognizing our value as a company as we continue to grow our multiple business verticals. As football fans and visitors safely return to in-person events and leisure travel, this agreement will enable us to continue to offer our guests high-quality, name-brand beverage options at each and every one of our properties.”