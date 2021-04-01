Turnover of Apranga Group in March 2021

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 10.6 million in March 2021 and has increased by 22.9% comparing to March 2020. In March 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 55.1% year-to-year (from 16th March 2020 until 18th April 2020 all the Group stores in Lithuania were closed, therefore the turnover is not comparable), in Latvia decreased by 14.3% and in Estonia decreased by 15.0%.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania are temporarily closed. Stores in Lithuania with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area not exceeding 300 square meters have been open since 15 February 2021. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area exceeding 300 square meters have been open since 15 March 2021. In Latvia, stores are temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. In Estonia, stores are temporarily closed from 11 March 2021 (from 6 March 2021 until 11 March 2021 Estonia banned the operation of stores on weekends). These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-March 2021.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 25.5 million in January through March 2021 or by 44.3% less than in 2020.

During 1st quarter 2021, Apranga Group reconstructed 3 and closed 5 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 174 stores (101 in Lithuania, 48 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.4 thousand sq. m., or by 0.2% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801