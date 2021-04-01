Mach7 Technologies Awarded 2021 Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan

This award validates Mach7’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that give healthcare providers independence and next generation technologies to transform their enterprise imaging strategies

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mach7 Technologies announced that it has been awarded the 2021 Product Leadership Award for Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions by leading business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. This award validates Mach7’s product and business strategy to combine its industry-leading vendor neutral data management (VNA) and clinical workflow communication applications with the award-winning eUnity diagnostic and enterprise viewing platform (through the acquisition in 2020 of the company, Client Outlook). For industry analysts and healthcare system evaluators, this award confirms the proven value Mach7’s Enterprise Imaging Solution brings to the global healthcare community in driving quality care and patient outcomes in a way that sets it apart from legacy PACS and positions the company for future success.

