Blink EV Charging Stations Deployed in Chile in Support of the Electrification of the Municipality Fleet of Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Santiago

Santiago, Chile, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that the municipality of Pedro Aguirre Cerda carried out the first installation of Blink HQ 100 chargers by Electro Chile. The charging stations are located in the Consistorial Bicentenario building of the Illustrious Municipality of Pedro Aguirre Cerda in Santiago, Chile.

A total of 6 Blink HQ 100 level 2 charging stations were placed in the parking lots of the municipality to power the new fleet of Nissan Leaf vehicles acquired by the municipality, with the support of the Metropolitan Regional Government. These electric vehicles are the first municipal fleet in the metropolitan region, and their function will be to patrol and aid the municipality’s residents.

Along with the 6 Nissan Leaf vehicles, the municipality acquired six all-terrain ZERO motorcycles, which are 100% electric and can be charged with the Blink HQ 100 chargers. Chile has stated a goal of fully electrifying its public transit fleets by 2040 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

This month, a government program is looking to electric vehicles as a cleaner transportation alternative to reduce air pollution levels. The electric taxi program is designed to encourage taxi drivers to go electric with vehicle purchase subsidies.1

With a focus on International expansion, Blink Charging is working with selected strategic partners, such as Electro Chile, to support electrification across Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company has also recently announced multiple purchase agreements with InterEnergy in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Source
 1Bloomberg CityLab,  “To Clear Santiago’s Smog, Chile Pushes Electric Taxis,” March 4, 2021.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/electric-taxis-tack ...

