Blink EV Charging Stations Deployed in Chile in Support of the Electrification of the Municipality Fleet of Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Santiago

A total of 6 Blink HQ 100 level 2 charging stations were placed in the parking lots of the municipality to power the new fleet of Nissan Leaf vehicles acquired by the municipality, with the support of the Metropolitan Regional Government. These electric vehicles are the first municipal fleet in the metropolitan region, and their function will be to patrol and aid the municipality’s residents.

Santiago, Chile, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that the municipality of Pedro Aguirre Cerda carried out the first installation of Blink HQ 100 chargers by Electro Chile. The charging stations are located in the Consistorial Bicentenario building of the Illustrious Municipality of Pedro Aguirre Cerda in Santiago, Chile.

Along with the 6 Nissan Leaf vehicles, the municipality acquired six all-terrain ZERO motorcycles, which are 100% electric and can be charged with the Blink HQ 100 chargers. Chile has stated a goal of fully electrifying its public transit fleets by 2040 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

This month, a government program is looking to electric vehicles as a cleaner transportation alternative to reduce air pollution levels. The electric taxi program is designed to encourage taxi drivers to go electric with vehicle purchase subsidies.1

With a focus on International expansion, Blink Charging is working with selected strategic partners, such as Electro Chile, to support electrification across Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company has also recently announced multiple purchase agreements with InterEnergy in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

