CyberLogitec Announces Young Kyu Song as CEO

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec today announced Mr. Young Kyu Song's appointment as CEO of CyberLogitec. An industry veteran, Mr. Song brings many years of global leadership experience within the maritime, port, and logistics industry. The official announcement has been made at the Annual Shareholders AGM on 30 March 2021, and he assumes the role with immediate effect.

Young Kyu Song, CEO of CyberLogitec

 

Founded in 2000 as an offshoot from Hanjin Shipping, CyberLogitec has steadily built its independent reputation and brand but still looks to its roots for inspiration. Mr. Song joined Hanjin Shipping in 1988 and has since held multiple senior management positions within the Hanjin Group in Korea, Spain, the Netherlands, and Germany during his 28-year tenor with the company prior to joining EUSU Holdings in 2015. Since 2016, Mr. Song has held the position of CEO at EUSU Holdings, CyberLogitec's parent company, and EUSU Logistics, an International Logistics provider, and will continue to hold these positions into the future.

On his new appointment, Mr. Song shares,' I am deeply humbled by this appointment and am excited to working more closely with our great colleagues in CyberLogitec. As CEO of both CyberLogitec and EUSU Holdings, I look forward to developing synergies across the Group's various business units to enhance our innovations and create a more agile environment for our Group to grow. As for many businesses, 2020 was an exceptional year for CyberLogitec, but as we enter 2021, I am confident that our company is transforming for the better and we will be better equipped in providing our customers with industry leading and future proof solutions.'

Mr. Song's priority for CyberLogitec is to extract learnings and synergies from the wider Group and apply those to CyberLogitec. This will mean furthering the Group's advanced technologies and embracing the company's pursuit of new technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Machine Leaning and digitalization. The culmination of Mr. Song's strong leadership and business acumen, along with his track record of technical expertise, will enhance CyberLogitec's momentum and reputation as the preferred partner in enabling digital transformation for the industry at large.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

Media contact: Benjamin Hadfield, Head of Marketing, CyberLogitec Global

Contact email: benjamin.hadfield@cyberlogitec.com

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the world's supply chain with advanced technologies that solve operational challenges and meet our industry's exacting demands. Our integrated solutions help your business respond swiftly to changing operational needs from maritime shipping operations, port and terminal operating systems to logistics forwarding and warehouse management. Our technology's advanced algorithms digitize and automate data exchanges to improve efficiency, competitiveness, productivity, and service, no matter which part of the global supply you operate within.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479283/Mr_Song.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396233/CyberLogitec_Logo_Logo.jpg



