Survey from Chase Reveals That Two-Thirds of Consumers Have Forgotten About At Least One Recurring Payment In The Last Year

Today, Chase released the findings from a new study around consumer habits related to recurring payments. The results indicate that consumers increasingly rely on recurring credit card payments, care about knowing where their credit cards are digitally stored, and remain focused on getting a better handle on their finances. Chase credit cardmembers now have new tools to help provide a clearer picture of where their payment information is stored across various online touchpoints.

“We are all leading more digital lives. Spending is changing and people want to be able to go from cart to complete in one click,” said Abeer Bhatia, President of Marketing, Growth and Innovation, at Chase. “We know recurring payments and subscriptions can make life easier. We want our customers to understand how money flows in and out of their account each month, as well as provide the tools to help them better manage their finances and the new world of digital money management.”