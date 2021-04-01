 
Survey from Chase Reveals That Two-Thirds of Consumers Have Forgotten About At Least One Recurring Payment In The Last Year

Today, Chase released the findings from a new study around consumer habits related to recurring payments. The results indicate that consumers increasingly rely on recurring credit card payments, care about knowing where their credit cards are digitally stored, and remain focused on getting a better handle on their finances. Chase credit cardmembers now have new tools to help provide a clearer picture of where their payment information is stored across various online touchpoints.

“We are all leading more digital lives. Spending is changing and people want to be able to go from cart to complete in one click,” said Abeer Bhatia, President of Marketing, Growth and Innovation, at Chase. “We know recurring payments and subscriptions can make life easier. We want our customers to understand how money flows in and out of their account each month, as well as provide the tools to help them better manage their finances and the new world of digital money management.”

Chase credit cardmembers can now log into their account online or via the Chase Mobile app, select a card, and see where they’ve saved credit card information online and in digital wallets. By providing greater transparency and control, cardmembers can manage their finances all in one place.

  • Credit Card Control—track where credit card information has been used online for payments and where merchants are storing it for future transactions
  • A Clear Picture—view and manage where credit card information is stored across online touchpoints
  • Recurring Payment Management—monitor monthly payments and receive notifications if there is an irregular charge
  • Credit Card Clarity—see which businesses recently saved payment information and update card details with a quick tap in the Chase Mobile app; this provides an opportunity to review or delete credit card information merchants are retaining

Key survey findings include:

Consumers Need Recurring Payment Awareness and Accessibility

Today, the swipe, dip or tap of a card and the “Add To Cart” button can make spending feel effortless. However, consumers want to be savvier and better understand how recurring purchases impact their monthly balances.

  • Sixty percent of respondents have forgotten about at least one recurring payment
  • Three-Quarters (71%) of respondents estimate they waste more than $50 each month, which can impact monthly balances and support expenses that are simply no longer needed

Recurring Payments are Here to Stay

