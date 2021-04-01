Collective Growth Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Stockholder Vote to Approve Business Combination

AUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO), a US publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, based on the preliminary report provided by the independent inspector of elections, its stockholders have voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, at Collective Growth’s special meeting of stockholders that took place yesterday. An aggregate of 891,046 shares of Class A common stock of Collective Growth were submitted for redemption by public stockholders in connection with the vote. The results of the vote are preliminary and subject to certification by Collective Growth’s inspector of elections. Collective Growth intends to disclose the final voting results on a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as possible following such certification.

The transaction is expected to close promptly after confirmation that all closing conditions have been satisfied. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will retain the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. name and its ordinary shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “INVZ.”

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz’s offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-producible LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz’s perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.