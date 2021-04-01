Dividend Payment Ex-date of AS LHV Group

The list of AS LHV Group shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 7 April 2021 COB. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 6 April 2021. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2019. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 9 April 2021.



