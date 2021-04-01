Net Asset Value(s)

 
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc    
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69    
Net Asset Values    
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:    
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2021 £43.27m  
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2021 £43.27m  
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 52,034,432  
     
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2021 was:    
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 83.15p  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 82.05p  
     
Ordinary share price  72.50p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (12.81%)  
     
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 31/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.  
   
       
Portfolio summary: % of portfolio  
1 Volex Plc 16.53%  
2 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes) 15.96%  
3 Cash and other net current assets 14.13%  
4 Hargreaves Services Plc  7.75%  
5 Adept Technology Group Plc  7.13%  
6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.09%  
7 Synectics Plc 5.77%  
8 Venture Life Group Plc 4.73%  
9 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.56%  
10 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 4.42%  
11 Duke Royalty Ltd 4.06%  
12 DigitalBox plc 3.68%  
13 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.43%  
  Other 3.76%  
  Total 100.00%  



