Net Asset Value(s)
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2021
|£43.27m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2021
|£43.27m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|52,034,432
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|83.15p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|82.05p
|Ordinary share price
|72.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(12.81%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 31/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Volex Plc
|16.53%
|2
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|15.96%
|3
|Cash and other net current assets
|14.13%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.75%
|5
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|7.13%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.09%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|5.77%
|8
|Venture Life Group Plc
|4.73%
|9
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.56%
|10
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|4.42%
|11
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|4.06%
|12
|DigitalBox plc
|3.68%
|13
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.43%
|Other
|3.76%
|Total
|100.00%
|
