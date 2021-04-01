 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Board of Managing Directors of DVB Bank SE resolves on intention to merge into DZ BANK AG in 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.04.2021, 15:53  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DVB Bank SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Board of Managing Directors of DVB Bank SE resolves on intention to merge into DZ BANK AG in 2022

01-Apr-2021 / 15:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, 1 April 2021 - The Board of Managing Directors of DVB Bank SE (DVB) has resolved today in principle on its intention to merge into its sole shareholder, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main (DZ BANK), by means of an up-stream merger in 2022.

DVB has made significant progress in its amortisation business strategy and restructuring initiatives in recent years, resulting in over €20 billion portfolio reduction, simplification of the organisation and sizeable reduction in cost base. An integration of the remaining portfolio and operating infrastructure into DZ BANK is considered by DVB's Board of Managing Directors to be the best approach to preserve value and realise synergies.

A detailed integration plan and migration approach will be developed over the coming months. The transaction is subject to consultation and final decision-making processes with respective corporate bodies and key stakeholders prior to implementation.

Contact for this ad-hoc disclosure:
Melvyn Jones
Head of Corporate Communications
Managing Director
Phone: +44 207 2564 418
E-mail: melvyn.jones@dvbbank.com

01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DVB Bank SE
Platz der Republik 6
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 069-97504-435
Fax: 069-97504-972
E-mail: info@dvbbank.com
Internet: www.dvbbank.com
ISIN: XS1433231377
WKN: A2BPTD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1180437

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1180437  01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180437&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDVB Bank Unternehmensanleihe 1,25 % bis 06/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Board of Managing Directors of DVB Bank SE resolves on intention to merge into DZ BANK AG in 2022 DGAP-Ad-hoc: DVB Bank SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision Board of Managing Directors of DVB Bank SE resolves on intention to merge into DZ BANK AG in 2022 01-Apr-2021 / 15:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: Abivax reports 2020 financial results and operations update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea continues Long Term Incentive Programme
DGAP-News: Alychlo has successfully completed the sale of shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completed the acquisition of Ericsson Services Italia ...
EQS-Adhoc: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 31 March 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Petrus Advisers increases voting rights, demands replacement of Supervisory Board ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Umsatz- und EBITDA-Wachstum im Corona-Jahr 2020. Dividendenerhöhung und optimistische ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:54 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der DVB Bank SE fasst Beschluss zur Verschmelzung mit der DZ BANK AG im Jahr 2022 (deutsch)
15:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der DVB Bank SE fasst Beschluss zur Verschmelzung mit der DZ BANK AG im Jahr 2022

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:49 Uhr
9
Alno-Anleihen anscheinend heiß begehrt!
29.03.21
293
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
25.03.21
14.224
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
12.03.21
880
WGF-Anleihen
12.03.21
712
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?