Join Intel’s Navin Shenoy, executive vice president in the Data Platforms Group, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president in the Xeon and Memory Group, on April 6 for the launch of the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named “Ice Lake”) and the latest additions to Intel’s hardware and software portfolio targeting data centers, 5G networks and intelligent edge infrastructure.

On April 6, Intel will launch the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named “Ice Lake”) and the latest additions to Intel’s hardware and software portfolio targeting data centers, 5G networks and intelligent edge infrastructure. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The virtual “How Wonderful Gets Done 2021” launch event will feature Intel executives and ecosystem partners addressing some of today’s greatest business opportunities. The event will also include brief remarks by Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger.

What: “How Wonderful Gets Done 2021” Launch Event

When: 8 a.m. PDT, Tuesday, April 6, 2021

View: Watch live on the Intel website or the Intel Newsroom, where a replay will also be available.

More: Visit the Intel events website for more information or follow along on Twitter at @IntelNews and @Intel.

