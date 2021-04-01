 
checkAd

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 16:11  |  40   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Frequency issued a press release on March 23, 2021, announcing topline data from its FX-322 Phase 2a study (FX-322-202). The Company admitted that "the interim results show that four weekly injections in subjects with mild to moderately severe sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo." Based on this news, shares of Frequency dropped by almost 78% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Frequency Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) for violations of the securities laws. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Commercial ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Frequency Therapeutics Provides Business Updates and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
24.03.21
Marktkompass: 14.580 DAX etwas schwächer | GAMESTOP | FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS | ASTRAZENECA
24.03.21
Marktkompass: 14.580 DAX etwas schwächer | GAMESTOP | FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS | ASTRAZENECA
23.03.21
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance Single-Dose Regimen