DigitalAMN Aligns With Miguel Sanchez of Mass Ideation To Operate Front End of PAI Ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today that DigitalAMN has entered into a strategic alliance with Mass Ideation, Inc., whereby its CEO and Founder, Miguel Sanchez, will manage the onboarding and acceleration process of the Company’s PAI Ecosystem.

Miguel Sanchez brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in business support services, particularly in technology development, businesses acceleration, and entrepreneurial mentorship. Mr. Sanchez is the co-founder of MetaBronx, Inc., a diversity-focused accelerator in NYC, where he both accelerates a diversified group of undervalued entrepreneurs, while also mentoring disadvantaged youth in business and technology – providing impactful internships where students work with startups, development stage companies, and accomplished executives. MetaBronx, Inc., is a New York State 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation.

As part of this strategic alliance, Mr. Sanchez will participate in the Company’s new onboarding process and implement a modified accelerator program – both, he helped to design. The process is intended to help ensure that a startup or development stage company, public or private, is potentially a more viable investment opportunity by the time a crowd supported capital raise campaign (Reg. CF, Reg. A+, etc.) is launched via the Company’s PAI Ecosystem.

“We want for each client-company that launches a crowd-supported capital raise through our ecosystem, to have a greater chance of long-term success, than if they independently went on one of the many overcrowded equity crowdfunding portals on the market,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “And, we believe that Miguel Sanchez and Mass Ideation, who both have a proven track-record in business acceleration and technology, will help us make that possible. We’re pleased to officially ally with Miguel through this strategic alliance, to help lead our client onboardings and manage the early business development services that we intend to provide to a diversified group of undervalued entrepreneurs.”

