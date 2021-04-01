 
Multiple Former FDA Commissioners Voice Support for Reduced Nicotine Mandate; Proposed Legislation Would Be Game-Changing for 22nd Century

  • 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN King and VLN Menthol King Poised to Play a Central Role in Making FDA’s Reduced Nicotine Mandate Feasible

  • MRTP Authorization of VLN King and VLN Menthol King Will Serve as a Major Catalyst for the FDA to Accelerate Rule

  • Containing 95% Less Nicotine than Traditional Cigarettes, VLN is the Only Combustible Tobacco Product that Complies with the FDA’s Proposed Nicotine Cap

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that it continues to be confident on the renewal of the FDA’s proposed reduced nicotine mandate that would make all cigarettes “minimally or non-addictive.” By way of support, four former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioners, Robert M. Califf, M.D. MACC; Scott Gottlieb, M.D.; Peggy Hamburg, M.D.; and, Jane Henney, M.D., spoke on a recent panel and were vocal in their endorsement of the mandate to limit the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to levels already achieved by 22nd Century’s reduced nicotine content cigarettes, VLN.

During the panel discussion, Dr. Gottlieb, who first established the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Regulation in 2017, remarked: “[c]ertainly if a Republican administration can begin a process to regulate nicotine in combustible tobacco, I suspect that it’s going to be taken forward by a Democratic administration.” Dr. Hamburg also pointed out that, “[n]ow is the time…to really address a whole range of [tobacco] issues that [the] FDA is now empowered to act on.”

“Coming from such a group of experienced and authoritative assembly of public health figures, the comments made during the STAT webcast are a powerful endorsement of the FDA’s plan to implement a reduced nicotine product standard,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer at 22nd Century. “Over the past year, COVID-19 has brought the criticality of respiratory health to the forefront of public concerns. The FDA has the authority and responsibility to change the trajectory of public health in the U.S., save millions of lives, and protect future generations from addiction by enacting a reduced nicotine mandate. We believe that the Agency will advance their Comprehensive Plan and soon announce its simple, yet powerful reduced nicotine product standard. This will be a grand slam for 22nd Century.”

